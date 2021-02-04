During the recent session, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares were 6,862,208, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the HST share is $17.4, that puts it down -24.46% from that peak though still a striking +43.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.86. The company’s market capitalization is $9.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. HST has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST): Trading Information

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $14.43 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by -0.21% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -3.49%. The short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 40.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.32, which implies an increase of 9.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $19 respectively. As a result, HST is trading at a discount of 35.91% off the target high and -21.32% off the low.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $243.53 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $359.17 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 Billion and $1.05 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -81.7% and then fell by -65.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.5%. While earnings are projected to return -14.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.4% per annum.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Biggest Investors

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.27%, with the float percentage being 99.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 730 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 110.56 Million shares (or 15.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.43 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $846.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 31,076,910 shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $325.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.72 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $212.78 Million.