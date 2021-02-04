During the recent session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s traded shares were 4,607,428, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check, the stock’s price was $74.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.06% or -$4.81. The 52-week high for the CTSH share is $82.73, that puts it down -11% from that peak though still a striking +46.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.01. The company’s market capitalization is $39.95 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. CTSH has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH): Trading Information

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) registered a -6.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.65% in intraday trading to $80.83 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.38%, and it has moved by -6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -8.9%. The short interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is 8.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.92, which implies an increase of 13.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $95 respectively. As a result, CTSH is trading at a discount of 27.47% off the target high and -26.2% off the low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares have gone up +16.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against -0.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.2% this quarter and then jump 15.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.32 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $4.22 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7%. While earnings are projected to return -8.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.51% per annum.

CTSH Dividend Yield

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.1 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Biggest Investors

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.76%, with the float percentage being 93.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1262 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.88 Million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.67 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.47 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.95 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,217,678 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.3 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $992.41 Million.