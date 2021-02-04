During the last session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s traded shares were 3,750,049, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.12% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CMCM share is $3.89, that puts it down -50.19% from that peak though still a striking +36.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $360.81 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 875.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 649.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. CMCM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM): Trading Information

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) registered a 12.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.48% in intraday trading to $2.83- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.19%, and it has moved by 43.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.89%. The short interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is 625.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.75 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.91 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $155.13 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -51.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.3%. While earnings are projected to return -132.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.39% per annum.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Biggest Investors

Cheetah Mobile Inc. insiders own 11.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.78%, with the float percentage being 17.85%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 916.55 Thousand shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 879.43 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.81 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) shares are ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF owns about 355,857 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $640.54 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 222.47 Thousand, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $424.91 Thousand.