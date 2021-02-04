During the recent session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s traded shares were 4,677,168, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the last check, the stock’s price was $154.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.61% or -$7.46. The 52-week high for the ALB share is $188.35, that puts it down -21.97% from that peak though still a striking +68.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.89. The company’s market capitalization is $16.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ALB has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Trading Information

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) registered a -4.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.38% in intraday trading to $171.6 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by 0.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.28%. The short interest in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 4.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.06, which implies a decline of -11.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $216 respectively. As a result, ALB is trading at a discount of 39.88% off the target high and -67.62% off the low.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Albemarle Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares have gone up +89.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.44% against -1.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -37% this quarter and then fall -9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $842.94 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $761.04 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $992.56 Million and $738.85 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.1% and then jump by 3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.4%. While earnings are projected to return -18.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

ALB Dividend Yield

Albemarle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 17, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Albemarle Corporation is 1.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.55%.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Biggest Investors

Albemarle Corporation insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.72%, with the float percentage being 90.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 850 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.25 Million shares (or 11.5% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.51 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $670.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares are Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund owns about 4,965,900 shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $443.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 Million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $265.62 Million.