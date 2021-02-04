During the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s traded shares were 1,405,376, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.04% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BDR share is $3.8, that puts it down -140.51% from that peak though still a striking +75.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $18.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 916.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BDR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR): Trading Information

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) registered a 6.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.19% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.72%, and it has moved by 18.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.8%. The short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) is 140.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.8%. While earnings are projected to return 48.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Biggest Investors

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. insiders own 62.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18%, with the float percentage being 48.33%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 310.1 Thousand shares (or 2.68% of all shares), a total value of $254.31 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 108.42 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $88.91 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 290,100 shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.91 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20Thousand, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $16.4 Thousand.