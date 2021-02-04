During the recent session, ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s traded shares were 143,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 202.21% or $2.75. The 52-week high for the AACG share is $5.66, that puts it down -37.71% from that peak though still a striking +85.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $129.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 51.86 Million shares over the past three months.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AACG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG): Trading Information

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) registered a 202.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.15% in intraday trading to $5.67 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 243.09%, and it has moved by 269.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 266.16%. The short interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is 1.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.5, which implies an increase of 58.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $6.5 respectively. As a result, AACG is trading at a discount of 58.15% off the target high and 58.15% off the low.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -48%. While earnings are projected to return -37.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s Biggest Investors

ATA Creativity Global insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.04%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.93 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $13.18 Thousand in shares.