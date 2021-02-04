During the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares were 2,829,682, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.29% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the AMPY share is $5.89, that puts it down -153.88% from that peak though still a striking +78.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $87.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AMPY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY): Trading Information

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) registered a 14.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $2.35- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.59%, and it has moved by 77.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.1%. The short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 2.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.54, which implies an increase of 9.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.2 and $2.88 respectively. As a result, AMPY is trading at a discount of 24.14% off the target high and -5.17% off the low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Amplify Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares have gone up +82.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 197.06% against -26.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.8% this quarter and then jump 98.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.7 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.59 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.93 Million and $64.15 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -23.4% and then fell by -10.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.2%. While earnings are projected to return -162.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AMPY Dividend Yield

Amplify Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 37.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Biggest Investors

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders own 19.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.87%, with the float percentage being 38.48%. Fir Tree Capital Management LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.59 Million shares (or 25.46% of all shares), a total value of $8.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.56 Million shares, is of Lasry, Marc’s that is approximately 6.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 572,676 shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $488.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 294.56 Thousand, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $251.17 Thousand.