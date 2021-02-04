During the recent session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 21,667,018, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $30.78, that puts it down -75.89% from that peak though still a striking +52.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.25. The company’s market capitalization is $10.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 115.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 81.48 Million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.6. AAL has a Sell rating from 11 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.91.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Trading Information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.51% in intraday trading to $18.73 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.26%, and it has moved by 15.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.03%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 152.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies a decline of -29.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $27 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of 54.29% off the target high and -94.29% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone up +53.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.62% against 37.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -47.5% this quarter and then jump 69.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.04 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.97 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.52 Billion and $1.62 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -52.6% and then jump by 267.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.7%. While earnings are projected to return 25.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Biggest Investors

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.42%, with the float percentage being 45.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 658 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.92 Million shares (or 8.75% of all shares), a total value of $650.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.18 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $604.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and U.S. Global Airline ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 24,421,613 shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $300.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.06 Million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $269.08 Million.