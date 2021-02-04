During the last session, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s traded shares were 982,509, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.64% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the AMCX share is $73, that puts it down -55.32% from that peak though still a striking +58.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.62. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 Million shares over the past three months.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. AMCX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX): Trading Information

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) registered a 2.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.04% in intraday trading to $55.32 this Thursday, Jan 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by 31.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.4%. The short interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 15.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 10.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.64, which implies a decline of -34.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $48 respectively. As a result, AMCX is trading at a discount of 2.13% off the target high and -57.45% off the low.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Networks Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) shares have gone up +92.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26% against 12.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -67.5% this quarter and then jump 66% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $706.08 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $720.57 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $785.2 Million and $734.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.1% and then fell by -1.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13%. While earnings are projected to return -13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -12.2% per annum.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Biggest Investors

AMC Networks Inc. insiders own 6.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 164.56%, with the float percentage being 176.12%. ClearBridge Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.1 Million shares (or 17.15% of all shares), a total value of $126.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $114.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,910,362 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 Million, or about 5.55% of the stock, which is worth about $54.46 Million.