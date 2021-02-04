During the recent session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s traded shares were 1,211,845, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.93% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AMBO share is $6.43, that puts it down -128.01% from that peak though still a striking +60.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.1. The company’s market capitalization is $66.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 496Million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AMBO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO): Trading Information

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) registered a 4.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.13% in intraday trading to $3.10- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.89%, and it has moved by 39.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.1%. The short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) is 139Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270, which implies an increase of 9474.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270 and $270 respectively. As a result, AMBO is trading at a discount of 9474.47% off the target high and 9474.47% off the low.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.2%. While earnings are projected to return -312.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Biggest Investors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.58%, with the float percentage being 0.58%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 75.96 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $383.59 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.14 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $91.62 Thousand.