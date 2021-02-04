During the recent session, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares were 1,632,654, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.25. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.34% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ALTO share is $11.44, that puts it down -56.28% from that peak though still a striking +96.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $530.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ALTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO): Trading Information

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) registered a 0.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.01% in intraday trading to $7.46- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by 28.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.62%. The short interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 6.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.13, which implies an increase of 106.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $20.5 respectively. As a result, ALTO is trading at a discount of 180.05% off the target high and 50.27% off the low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alto Ingredients, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares have gone up +284.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 127.86% against 15.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 196% this quarter and then jump 176.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -32.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $234.25 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $293.31 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $357.62 Million and $311.4 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -34.5% and then fell by -5.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.4%. While earnings are projected to return -34.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.43 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,641,770 shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 910.67 Thousand, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $5.58 Million.