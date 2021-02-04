During the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s traded shares were 4,848,174, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.01% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AAU share is $1.24, that puts it down -65.33% from that peak though still a striking +72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $89.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AAU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): Trading Information

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) registered a -5.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.92% in intraday trading to $1.2 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.04%, and it has moved by 58.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.81%. The short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is 598.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 153.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.1, which implies an increase of 46.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.1 and $1.1 respectively. As a result, AAU is trading at a discount of 46.67% off the target high and 46.67% off the low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.7%. While earnings are projected to return -3.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Biggest Investors

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders own 4.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.4%, with the float percentage being 9.86%. Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.01 Million shares (or 2.49% of all shares), a total value of $2.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 Million shares, is of Global Strategic Management Inc’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $907.87 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd owns about 3,930,820 shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 Million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 Million.