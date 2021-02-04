During the last session, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s traded shares were 1,384,984, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AESE share is $5.94, that puts it down -198.49% from that peak though still a striking +79.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.4. The company’s market capitalization is $77.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. AESE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE): Trading Information

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.44% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.72%, and it has moved by 25.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.95%. The short interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is 325.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 133.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 25.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, AESE is trading at a discount of 25.63% off the target high and 25.63% off the low.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) shares have jump down -5.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.74% against -12%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.5% this quarter and then jump 62.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.23 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.62 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.46 Million and $6.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.5% and then jump by 9.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -10.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Biggest Investors

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. insiders own 57.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.51%, with the float percentage being 3.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 211.6 Thousand shares (or 0.6% of all shares), a total value of $266.62 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 176.82 Thousand shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $222.79 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 153,539 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $193.46 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.42 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $11.76 Thousand.