During the recent session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares were 3,130,908, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $15.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the AUPH share is $20.5, that puts it down -30.57% from that peak though still a striking +37.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $2Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AUPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): Trading Information

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.17% in intraday trading to $17.26 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.21%, and it has moved by 15.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.36%. The short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 4.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.1, which implies an increase of 85.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.9 and $35 respectively. As a result, AUPH is trading at a discount of 122.93% off the target high and 14.01% off the low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares have gone up +13.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.25% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.4% this quarter and then jump 81.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 142.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30Million and $31Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.3% and then fell by -35.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -53% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Biggest Investors

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.87%, with the float percentage being 61.92%. Healthcor Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.87 Million shares (or 7% of all shares), a total value of $130.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.17 Million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $76.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1,383,986 shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $15.2 Million.