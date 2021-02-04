Sunrun Inc. (RUN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. RUN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN): Trading Information

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.56% in intraday trading to $78.67 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.51%, and it has moved by 7.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.22%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 19.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.71, which implies an increase of 8.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43 and $116 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of 54.58% off the target high and -42.7% off the low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have gone up +70.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100% against 12.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30% this quarter and then jump 108.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.54 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $329.1 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.7% and then jump by 56.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18%. While earnings are projected to return -6.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.36% per annum.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Biggest Investors

Sunrun Inc. insiders own 3.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.24%, with the float percentage being 75.69%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 428 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.77 Million shares (or 15.07% of all shares), a total value of $2.29 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.18 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.4 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio owns about 7,180,345 shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $460.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.18 Million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $460.12 Million.