During the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 41,231,353, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.66% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $3.09, that puts it down -101.96% from that peak though still a striking +83.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $28.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 Million shares over the past three months.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SPCB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB): Trading Information

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) registered a 29.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.04% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.45%, and it has moved by 48.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.54%. The short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 1.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 63.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, SPCB is trading at a discount of 63.4% off the target high and 63.4% off the low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29%. While earnings are projected to return 31.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Biggest Investors

SuperCom Ltd. insiders own 24.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.27%, with the float percentage being 18.87%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 9.1% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 445Thousand shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $338.73 Thousand.