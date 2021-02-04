During the recent session, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s traded shares were 3,475,216, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.84% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the ADTX share is $9.58, that puts it down -161.04% from that peak though still a striking +55.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $51.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.6 Million shares over the past three months.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ADTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX): Trading Information

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) registered a 9.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $3.80- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.24%, and it has moved by 74.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.04%. The short interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) is 443.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 123.23 day(s) to cover.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -2.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Biggest Investors

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 25.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.11%, with the float percentage being 9.48%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 224.97 Thousand shares (or 1.83% of all shares), a total value of $438.69 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.83 Thousand shares, is of Wedbush Securities Inc’s that is approximately 0.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $120.57 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2,896 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.91 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 738, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.44 Thousand.