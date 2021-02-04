During the recent session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares were 2,852,128, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.69% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the ACIU share is $13, that puts it down -79.56% from that peak though still a striking +43.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $508.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 300.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 350.44 Million shares over the past three months.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ACIU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU): Trading Information

AC Immune SA (ACIU) registered a 9.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.26% in intraday trading to $9.62- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.29%, and it has moved by 35.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.07%. The short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 1.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.91, which implies an increase of 50.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.42 and $15.07 respectively. As a result, ACIU is trading at a discount of 108.15% off the target high and -38.95% off the low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.3%. While earnings are projected to return 177.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Biggest Investors

AC Immune SA insiders own 46.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.82%, with the float percentage being 56.25%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.82 Million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $47.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.76 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 618,204 shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 119.07 Thousand, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $581.08 Thousand.