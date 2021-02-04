During the last session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s traded shares were 1,735,639, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.82% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the JFU share is $9.99, that puts it down -623.91% from that peak though still a striking +47.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $269.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 Million shares over the past three months.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU): Trading Information

9F Inc. (JFU) registered a -2.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.97% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.55%, and it has moved by 32.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.69%. The short interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) is 370.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 206.98 day(s) to cover.

9F Inc. (JFU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -240.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -13.22% per annum.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Biggest Investors

9F Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.78%, with the float percentage being 6.78%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.3 Million shares (or 14.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.46 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $54.78 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 9F Inc. (JFU) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 109,500 shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.72 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.25 Thousand, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $28.05 Thousand.