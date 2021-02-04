During the last session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares were 2,125,379, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the YQ share is $23.93, that puts it down -70.68% from that peak though still a striking +28.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3Million shares over the past three months.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. YQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0%, with the float percentage being 0%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.8 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $23.05 Thousand in shares.