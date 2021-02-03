In today’s recent session, 1,958,535 shares of the Zoom Video Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $383.3, and it changed around -$8.54 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.09 Billion. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $588.84, offering almost -53.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.15% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.81 Million.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): Trading Information Today

Although ZM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $395.7 on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0373 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $471.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $340 and a high of $610. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) projections and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +46.21 percent over the past six months and at a 725.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +426.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 260% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 314.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $811.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to make $828.91 Million in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $188.25 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 331.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 731.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares, and 57.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.73%. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock is held by 1153 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 14.46 Million shares worth $6.8 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.45% or 10.83 Million shares worth $5.09 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4851717 shares worth $2.28 Billion, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.45 Million shares worth around $825.48 Million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.