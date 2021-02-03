In today’s recent session, 3,165,394 shares of the ZK International Group Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:ZKIN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.8, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.5 Million. ZKIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.67, offering almost -22.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.651, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.87% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 358.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZKIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Trading Information Today

Instantly ZKIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.67- on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.2862 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 172.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 131.89 day(s).

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -4.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.04% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares, and 2.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.43%. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 405.37 Thousand shares worth $486.45 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.2% or 35.69 Thousand shares worth $42.82 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.