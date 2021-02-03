In the last trading session, 1,655,352 shares of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc.(NYSE:WSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $125.74, and it changed around $0.34 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.63 Billion. WSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.16, offering almost -20.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.31% since then. We note from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended WSM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.35 for the current quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM): Trading Information

Instantly WSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $151.1 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0782 over the last five days. On the other hand, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.44, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WSM is forecast to be at a low of $84 and a high of $155. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) projections and forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +44.6 percent over the past six months and at a 74.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 55.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +57.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to make $1.38 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.84 Billion and $1.08 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.7%. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.97% per year for the next five years.

WSM Dividend Yield

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 – March 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.79% per year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares, and 102.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.37%. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock is held by 613 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.03% of the shares, which is about 7.68 Million shares worth $694.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.82% or 7.52 Million shares worth $680.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3540159 shares worth $360.53 Million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 2.99 Million shares worth around $304.83 Million, which represents about 3.91% of the total shares outstanding.