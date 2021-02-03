In today’s recent session, 183,301 shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp.(NASDAQ:LEXX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around $1.25 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.36 Million. LEXX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.79, offering almost 21.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.975, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.73% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 189.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.51 Million.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LEXX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 491.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEXX is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +491.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 491.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.6%. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 10.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.