In the last trading session, 8,431,489 shares of the Hudson Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HDSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.79 Million. HDSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -29.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.7% since then. We note from Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HDSN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hudson Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN): Trading Information

Instantly HDSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.08 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.1838 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 775.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 705.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HDSN is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -6.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. to make $35.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.75 Million and $36.35 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.28%. Hudson Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.6% of Hudson Technologies, Inc. shares, and 38.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.57%. Hudson Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 4.18 Million shares worth $4.81 Million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with 8.87% or 3.85 Million shares worth $4.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2357585 shares worth $2.71 Million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 872.56 Thousand shares worth around $1Million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.