In today’s recent session, 1,208,229 shares of the Creatd Inc.(NASDAQ:CRTD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.54 Million. CRTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.93, offering almost -39.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.47% since then. We note from Creatd Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 112.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.65 Million.

Creatd Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CRTD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Creatd Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD): Trading Information Today

Instantly CRTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.58- on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.1628 over the last five days. On the other hand, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.6%. Creatd Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.36% of Creatd Inc. shares, and 2.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.77%. Creatd Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.31% of the shares, which is about 200Thousand shares worth $534Thousand.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with 0.64% or 55.6 Thousand shares worth $231.3 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.