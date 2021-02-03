In the last trading session, 2,529,503 shares of the Alterity Therapeutics Limited(NASDAQ:ATHE) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.1 Million. ATHE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.15, offering almost -194.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84% since then. We note from Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 465.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 Million.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATHE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE): Trading Information

Instantly ATHE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.3 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.0437 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 42.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 128.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHE is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +128.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 128.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.1%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings are expected to increase by 25% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares, and 2.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.21%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 445.98 Thousand shares worth $900.88 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.48% or 162.22 Thousand shares worth $327.68 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 122996 shares worth $186.95 Thousand, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 12.13 Thousand shares worth around $18.43 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.