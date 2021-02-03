During the recent session, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares were 7,855,328, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check, the stock’s price was $18.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.89% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the VOD share is $20.25, that puts it down -8% from that peak though still a striking +38.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.46. The company’s market capitalization is $49.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. VOD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): Trading Information

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) registered a 6.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $18.77 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.11%, and it has moved by 13.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.87%. The short interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is 4.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.21, which implies an increase of 29.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.35 and $32.3 respectively. As a result, VOD is trading at a discount of 72.27% off the target high and -12.8% off the low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 80.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.5% per annum.

VOD Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vodafone Group Plc is 1.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Biggest Investors

Vodafone Group Plc insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.63%, with the float percentage being 8.63%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 565 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 39.49 Million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $529.99 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.25 Million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $325.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 10,004,932 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.93 Million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $114.24 Million.