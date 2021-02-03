In the last trading session, 1,191,207 shares of the Urban Outfitters, Inc.(NASDAQ:URBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.23, and it changed around $0.1 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.65 Billion. URBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.86, offering almost -20.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.9% since then. We note from Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended URBN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN): Trading Information

Instantly URBN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.15 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0066 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URBN is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) projections and forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +54.63 percent over the past six months and at a -98.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -46% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. to make $795.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.17 Billion and $588.48 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.1%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -38.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.22% per year for the next five years.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.08% of Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares, and 74.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 128.37%. Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.05% of the shares, which is about 8.85 Million shares worth $184.11 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.37% or 8.18 Million shares worth $170.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1999031 shares worth $44.66 Million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.88 Million shares worth around $41.89 Million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.