In the last trading session, 1,061,343 shares of the Upstart Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UPST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.47, and it changed around $5.22 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09 Billion. UPST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80, offering almost -6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.04% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 Million.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPST is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -12.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Upstart Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 96.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.74% of Upstart Holdings, Inc. shares, and 33.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.93%. Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Robeco Institutional Asset Management B V being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 600Thousand shares worth $24.45 Million.