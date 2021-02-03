In today’s recent session, 5,147,514 shares of the United Microelectronics Corporation(NYSE:UMC) have been traded, and its beta is 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.31, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.94 Billion. UMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.61, offering almost -13.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.44% since then. We note from United Microelectronics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.3 Million.

United Microelectronics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UMC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC): Trading Information Today

Although UMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.63- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.007 over the last five days. On the other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UMC is forecast to be at a low of $5.89 and a high of $11.97. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) projections and forecasts

United Microelectronics Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +124.11 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect United Microelectronics Corporation to make $1.68 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.1%. United Microelectronics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 39.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

UMC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.15% per year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares, and 4.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.28%. United Microelectronics Corporation stock is held by 167 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 21.35 Million shares worth $102.28 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 12.96% or 18.56 Million shares worth $88.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 13574058 shares worth $71.94 Million, making up 9.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund held roughly 2.97 Million shares worth around $15.74 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.