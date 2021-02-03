In today’s recent session, 6,891,794 shares of the Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.59, and it changed around $1.13 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.82 Billion. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.03, offering almost -4.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.19% since then. We note from Uber Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.7 Million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UBER as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uber Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER): Trading Information Today

Instantly UBER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.13 on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1981 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.62, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBER is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) projections and forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +81.02 percent over the past six months and at a 43.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.58 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Uber Technologies, Inc. to make $3.85 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.07 Billion and $3.54 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -66.4%. Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 65.5% per year for the next five years.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Uber Technologies, Inc. shares, and 74.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.39%. Uber Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 1082 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.6% of the shares, which is about 222.23 Million shares worth $8.11 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.75% or 101.46 Million shares worth $3.7 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 31959972 shares worth $1.17 Billion, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18.06 Million shares worth around $658.72 Million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.