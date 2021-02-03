In the last trading session, 1,051,087 shares of the Tronox Holdings plc(NYSE:TROX) were traded, and its beta was 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.27, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42 Billion. TROX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.66, offering almost -2.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.01% since then. We note from Tronox Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Tronox Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TROX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tronox Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX): Trading Information

Instantly TROX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.66 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0518 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.86, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TROX is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) projections and forecasts

Tronox Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +123.99 percent over the past six months and at a 31.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +42.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -31% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $758.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc to make $719.16 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $693Million and $722Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.3%. Tronox Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 19.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.9% per year for the next five years.

TROX Dividend Yield

Tronox Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.5% per year.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.44% of Tronox Holdings plc shares, and 56.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.17%. Tronox Holdings plc stock is held by 212 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 11.44 Million shares worth $90.01 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.46% or 7.84 Million shares worth $61.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2894674 shares worth $36.62 Million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.36 Million shares worth around $18.53 Million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.