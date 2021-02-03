In the last trading session, 1,006,341 shares of the Triumph Group, Inc.(NYSE:TGI) were traded, and its beta was 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.81, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $617.75 Million. TGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.66, offering almost -117.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.43% since then. We note from Triumph Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.3 Million.

Triumph Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Triumph Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI): Trading Information

Instantly TGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.93 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0172 over the last five days. On the other hand, Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) projections and forecasts

Triumph Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +72.41 percent over the past six months and at a -112.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -108.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -94.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -36%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.2%. Triumph Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.65% of Triumph Group, Inc. shares, and 90.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.86%. Triumph Group, Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 7.8 Million shares worth $50.8 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.86% or 7.23 Million shares worth $47.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4332300 shares worth $54.41 Million, making up 8.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.36 Million shares worth around $42.16 Million, which represents about 6.44% of the total shares outstanding.