In the last trading session, 1,580,362 shares of the Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.(NYSE:TR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31, and it changed around -$6.26 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93 Billion. TR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.98, offering almost -90.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.48% since then. We note from Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.28 Million.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR): Trading Information

Although TR has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.98 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.1938 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -53.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TR is forecast to be at a low of $14.56 and a high of $14.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -53.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9% per year for the next five years.

TR Dividend Yield

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10 – February 15, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.02% per year.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. shares, and 43.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.18%. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.9% of the shares, which is about 1.93 Million shares worth $59.57 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.84% or 1.9 Million shares worth $58.83 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 975038 shares worth $28.96 Million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Proshares Tr-Proshares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF held roughly 493.96 Thousand shares worth around $14.67 Million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.