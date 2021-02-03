In today’s recent session, 1,603,835 shares of the Tenable Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:TENB) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.98, and it changed around -$3.81 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.04 Billion. TENB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.45, offering almost -19.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.76% since then. We note from Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 934.22 Million.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TENB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tenable Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB): Trading Information Today

Although TENB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.95 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0015 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TENB is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) projections and forecasts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +53.15 percent over the past six months and at a 31.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +144.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.01 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. to make $126.64 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $100.02 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tenable Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -32.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.8% per year for the next five years.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.83% of Tenable Holdings, Inc. shares, and 91.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.99%. Tenable Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 13.13 Million shares worth $495.8 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.28% or 12.67 Million shares worth $478.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1831761 shares worth $69.15 Million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.67 Million shares worth around $87.44 Million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.