In the last trading session, 1,007,315 shares of the Teekay Corporation(NYSE:TK) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $260.86 Million. TK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.88, offering almost -88.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.36% since then. We note from Teekay Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 732.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 784.21 Million.

Teekay Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Teekay Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK): Trading Information

Instantly TK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.71- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0157 over the last five days. On the other hand, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

Teekay Corporation (TK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.3%. Teekay Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -287.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.59% of Teekay Corporation shares, and 27.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.83%. Teekay Corporation stock is held by 84 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.1% of the shares, which is about 2.13 Million shares worth $4.74 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.18% or 1.19 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 440000 shares worth $981.2 Thousand, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held roughly 401Thousand shares worth around $862.15 Thousand, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.