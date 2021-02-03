In the last trading session, 1,084,473 shares of the SunOpta Inc.(NASDAQ:STKL) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.69, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.4 Billion. STKL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.79, offering almost -0.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.52% since then. We note from SunOpta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.92 Million.

SunOpta Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STKL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SunOpta Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL): Trading Information

Instantly STKL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.81 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.1175 over the last five days. On the other hand, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STKL is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -4.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) projections and forecasts

SunOpta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +120.99 percent over the past six months and at a 94.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +116.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $314.69 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SunOpta Inc. to make $307.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $295.8 Million and $335.95 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.9%. SunOpta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.65% of SunOpta Inc. shares, and 73.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.79%. SunOpta Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Engaged Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.89% of the shares, which is about 9.82 Million shares worth $72.9 Million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, with 9.29% or 8.38 Million shares worth $62.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2445326 shares worth $16.77 Million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $13.94 Million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.