In the last trading session, 1,100,741 shares of the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SEDG) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $307.05, and it changed around $6.23 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.72 Billion. SEDG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $377, offering almost -22.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.17% since then. We note from SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended SEDG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG): Trading Information

Instantly SEDG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $311.5 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.035 over the last five days. On the other hand, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $284.61, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEDG is forecast to be at a low of $77 and a high of $435. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) projections and forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +76.91 percent over the past six months and at a -10.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -47.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -1.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $356.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. to make $377.91 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $418.22 Million and $431.22 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.2%. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. shares, and 89.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.39%. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 652 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.49% of the shares, which is about 5.37 Million shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Swedbank, with 6.07% or 3.11 Million shares worth $740.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1336327 shares worth $426.45 Million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 990.48 Thousand shares worth around $316.08 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.