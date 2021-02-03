In today’s recent session, 11,101,394 shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:SIRI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.24, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.73 Billion. SIRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.14, offering almost -30.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.13% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.86 Million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SIRI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI): Trading Information Today

Instantly SIRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.92- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0873 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 198.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIRI is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) projections and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.62 percent over the past six months and at a 12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -14.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.02 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.05 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.95 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.7%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -23.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.76% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividend Yield

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 – April 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.42% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.69%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is held by 819 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 116.63 Million shares worth $625.14 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.85% or 78.49 Million shares worth $420.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 53396151 shares worth $340.13 Million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 30.51 Million shares worth around $163.51 Million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.