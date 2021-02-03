In the last trading session, 45,268,438 shares of the Lizhi Inc.(NASDAQ:LIZI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $1.51 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.98 Million. LIZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.9, offering almost -130.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.21% since then. We note from Lizhi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 446.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 Million.

Lizhi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LIZI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lizhi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI): Trading Information

Instantly LIZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 41.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.11- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.406 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 194.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 40.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIZI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lizhi Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -375.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lizhi Inc. shares, and 2.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.08%. Lizhi Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.74% of the shares, which is about 645.42 Thousand shares worth $1.46 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.15% or 47.1 Thousand shares worth $106.45 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.