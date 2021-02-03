In the last trading session, 3,011,895 shares of the Continental Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CLR) were traded, and its beta was 3.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.03, and it changed around -$0.64 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.95 Billion. CLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.96, offering almost -52.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.74% since then. We note from Continental Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 Million.

Continental Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended CLR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Continental Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Trading Information

Although CLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.75 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0079 over the last five days. On the other hand, Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLR is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) projections and forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +7.88 percent over the past six months and at a -143.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -114.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $773.91 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. to make $842.76 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.2 Billion and $880.8 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.6%. Continental Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -21% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -13.58% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.68% of Continental Resources, Inc. shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.51%. Continental Resources, Inc. stock is held by 359 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 6.12 Million shares worth $75.1 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.52% or 5.55 Million shares worth $68.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2689552 shares worth $43.84 Million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.39 Million shares worth around $29.32 Million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.