In the last trading session, 2,177,411 shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.69 Million. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -52.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.415, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.83% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.38 Million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR): Trading Information

Instantly CTXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.32 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0238 over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 365.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTXR is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +365.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 365.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20%. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.15% of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 13.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.84%. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 572.94 Thousand shares worth $595.86 Thousand.

Argent Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.89% or 164.44 Thousand shares worth $185.82 Thousand as of Jun 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 441656 shares worth $459.32 Thousand, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 131.2 Thousand shares worth around $136.44 Thousand, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.