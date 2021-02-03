In the last trading session, 1,410,645 shares of the Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.(NYSE:APT) were traded, and its beta was -1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.51, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.01 Million. APT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.59, offering almost -186.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.23% since then. We note from Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT): Trading Information

Although APT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.30 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0591 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APT is forecast to be at a low of $24.5 and a high of $24.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.2%. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.72% of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. shares, and 38.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.93%. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.69% of the shares, which is about 907.82 Thousand shares worth $13.42 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.09% or 826.33 Thousand shares worth $12.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 397978 shares worth $5.88 Million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 298.05 Thousand shares worth around $3.32 Million, which represents about 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.