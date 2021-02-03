In the last trading session, 2,087,170 shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.75, and it changed around $0.65 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05 Billion. ASO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.7, offering almost -17.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.03% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASO is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 459.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.29% per year for the next five years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.42% of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares, and 69.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.39%. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with AE Wealth Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 22.09 Thousand shares worth $458.01 Thousand.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 850000 shares worth $12.5 Million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 600.36 Thousand shares worth around $8.83 Million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.