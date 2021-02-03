In the last trading session, 993,241 shares of the Shake Shack Inc.(NYSE:SHAK) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.27, and it changed around -$4.08 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.51 Billion. SHAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.38, offering almost -27.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.28% since then. We note from Shake Shack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 880.25 Million.

Shake Shack Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended SHAK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Shake Shack Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK): Trading Information

Although SHAK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $138.3 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.0131 over the last five days. On the other hand, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.63, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHAK is forecast to be at a low of $70 and a high of $122. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) projections and forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +119.21 percent over the past six months and at a -193.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -283.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -350% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157Million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. to make $160.43 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $151.44 Million and $143.17 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.4%. Shake Shack Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -8.56% per year for the next five years.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.04% of Shake Shack Inc. shares, and 99.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.55%. Shake Shack Inc. stock is held by 342 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.21% of the shares, which is about 5.06 Million shares worth $326.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.49% or 3.64 Million shares worth $234.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2288630 shares worth $194.03 Million, making up 5.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.74 Million shares worth around $117.48 Million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.