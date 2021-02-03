In the last trading session, 17,184,159 shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.18, and it changed around $2.08 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.59 Million. SLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.38, offering almost -136.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.15% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 929.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 Million.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SLS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS): Trading Information

Instantly SLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 34.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.80- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.3841 over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 636.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 145.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLS is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. shares, and 14.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.52%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Worth Venture Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 214.09 Thousand shares worth $567.35 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.43% or 135.11 Thousand shares worth $358.04 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 81783 shares worth $216.72 Thousand, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 63.6 Thousand shares worth around $168.55 Thousand, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.