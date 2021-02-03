In the last trading session, 1,493,725 shares of the Scorpio Tankers Inc.(NYSE:STNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.93, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $729.06 Million. STNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.21, offering almost -118.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.96% since then. We note from Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended STNG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.96 for the current quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG): Trading Information

Instantly STNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.50 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0572 over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNG is forecast to be at a low of $12.5 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +209.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) projections and forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +0.62 percent over the past six months and at a 326.6% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -517.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -153.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. to make $184.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221.62 Million and $237.72 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.4%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

STNG Dividend Yield

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 3.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.57% per year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.34% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, and 44.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.79%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.73% of the shares, which is about 2.78 Million shares worth $30.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.69% or 2.75 Million shares worth $30.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1176194 shares worth $13.16 Million, making up 2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 497.88 Thousand shares worth around $5.57 Million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.