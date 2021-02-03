In today’s recent session, 7,872,171 shares of the Schlumberger Limited(NYSE:SLB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.9, and it changed around $1.39 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.29 Billion. SLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.66, offering almost -49.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.33% since then. We note from Schlumberger Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.75 Million.

Schlumberger Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SLB as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Schlumberger Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB): Trading Information Today

Instantly SLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.18 on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.1058 over the last five days. On the other hand, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLB is forecast to be at a low of $18.1 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +63.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) projections and forecasts

Schlumberger Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.25 percent over the past six months and at a 38.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -28% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 340% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Schlumberger Limited to make $5.34 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.46 Billion and $5.36 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.1%. Schlumberger Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -3.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.84% per year for the next five years.

SLB Dividend Yield

Schlumberger Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 15 – April 19, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 2.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.26% per year.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Schlumberger Limited shares, and 76.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.29%. Schlumberger Limited stock is held by 1412 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 112.99 Million shares worth $1.76 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.7% or 93.29 Million shares worth $1.45 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 34699177 shares worth $539.92 Million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 33.76 Million shares worth around $525.23 Million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.