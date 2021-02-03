In the last trading session, 1,180,222 shares of the Qell Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:QELL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.15, and it changed around $0.9 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $628.55 Million. QELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.07, offering almost -6.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.2% since then. We note from Qell Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.
Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Qell Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)’s Biggest Investors
Dupont Capital Management, with 0.05% or 20Thousand shares worth $245.78 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 113805 shares worth $1.4 Million, making up 0.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. held roughly 63.63 Thousand shares worth around $781.96 Thousand, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.